Bharat box office collection Day 24: Salman Khan film is slowly moving out of theaters

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is still surviving at the box office despite newer releases eating into its share. Its collection stands at Rs 209.16 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Bharat had earned a whopping Rs 42.30 crore. But after its first week, it has not been able to repeat the consistency of some other Salman films.

The film has Salman portraying a man whose life runs parallel to India’s journey since independence. Bharat features Katrina Kaif as the female lead. The movie is Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration. The two had earlier worked on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which proved to be massive successes. Tiger Zinda Hai also starred Katrina.

Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff also star in Bharat.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier that the film has moved past the Rs 200 crore mark. He had written, “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”