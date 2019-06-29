Bharat box office collection Day 24: Salman Khan film is slowly moving out of theaters
Bharat box office collection Day 24: Salman Khan starrer Bharat is still surviving at the box office despite newer releases eating into its share.
Salman Khan starrer Bharat is still surviving at the box office despite newer releases eating into its share. Its collection stands at Rs 209.16 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.
Bharat had earned a whopping Rs 42.30 crore. But after its first week, it has not been able to repeat the consistency of some other Salman films.
The film has Salman portraying a man whose life runs parallel to India’s journey since independence. Bharat features Katrina Kaif as the female lead. The movie is Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration. The two had earlier worked on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which proved to be massive successes. Tiger Zinda Hai also starred Katrina.
Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff also star in Bharat.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier that the film has moved past the Rs 200 crore mark. He had written, “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”
Bharat is a clean family film
@Beingvicky786 wrote on Twitter, "A big thankyou to all the #SalmanKhan fans who have been supporting the film #Bharat to come this long,its our responsibility to watch it for 1 last time either today/tomorrow,if possible take ur parents along with u as we rarely get a chance 2 watch such clean films with family."
Bharat has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Zafar, who works well with Khan, strikes the right notes initially when he shapes his hero as an unlettered but determined-to-do-the-right-thing-by-his-family youth, accompanied by his best friend Vilayati (Grover). There’s a stint in a circus, with Bharat risking his life as a stunt artist, and a coveted trip to the Middle East to help dig oil."
She also mentioned Katrina Kaif in her review and wrote, "Kaif makes the most of her role, as the feisty Kumum aka ‘Madam-Sir’ who comes into Bharat’s life, and who stays on, for the most part, without, gulp, either mandap or mangalsutra. The whole live-in thing is quite clunkily done, and with dotty reasoning, but while it lasts, it makes a statement. Kaif’s ‘get-up’ varies from scene to scene (eyebrows bushy to bushier; the tan a shade darker or lighter) and her Hindi is still effortful, but she takes Khan on, head to head."
Bharat: Audience verdict
