Bharat box office collection Day 22: Salman Khan film is holding against Kabir Singh
Bharat box office collection Day 22: Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, among others, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial released on Eid.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat released on Eid and after more than three weeks of its release, the film is still holding strong at the box office. So far, Bharat has earned Rs 325 crore worldwide. The film also recently entered the Rs 200 crore club at the Indian box office.
Bharat was the third collaboration between Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar. The two had earlier worked on the successful Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film opened at Rs 42.30 crore and earned Rs 150.10 crore during its extended opening weekend.
Bharat also starred Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni among others. The film is an official adaptation of the Korean film Ode to My Father. It follows the journey of Bharat (played by Salman Khan) along with the country.
Bharat is facing some tough competition from Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh is doing exemplary business at the box office as the film has already earned over Rs 100 crore in less than a week’s time.
Ali Abbas Zafar on box office records
“When I set out to make a film, I don’t think about records. That’s never my approach. It could be a hugely limiting, pressurising proposition for any filmmaker especially me because I value storytelling. I always set out to tell a story. The appreciation of audiences has empowered me to tell heartfelt and entertaining stories that the entire nation could go to the theatres to enjoy and call it ‘paisa vasool’,” Ali Abbas Zafar told DNA.
The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Bharat 2.5 stars. Shubhra wrote, "Zafar, who works well with Khan, strikes the right notes initially when he shapes his hero as an unlettered but determined-to-do-the-right-thing-by-his-family youth, accompanied by his best friend Vilayati (Grover). There’s a stint in a circus, with Bharat risking his life as a stunt artist, and a coveted trip to the Middle East to help dig oil."
For Katrina Kaif's character, she wrote, "Kaif makes the most of her role, as the feisty Kumum aka ‘Madam-Sir’ who comes into Bharat’s life, and who stays on, for the most part, without, gulp, either mandap or mangalsutra. The whole live-in thing is quite clunkily done, and with dotty reasoning, but while it lasts, it makes a statement. Kaif’s ‘get-up’ varies from scene to scene (eyebrows bushy to bushier; the tan a shade darker or lighter) and her Hindi is still effortful, but she takes Khan on, head to head."
