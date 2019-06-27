Bharat box office collection Day 22: Salman Khan film is holding against Kabir Singh

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat released on Eid and after more than three weeks of its release, the film is still holding strong at the box office. So far, Bharat has earned Rs 325 crore worldwide. The film also recently entered the Rs 200 crore club at the Indian box office.

Bharat was the third collaboration between Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar. The two had earlier worked on the successful Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film opened at Rs 42.30 crore and earned Rs 150.10 crore during its extended opening weekend.

Bharat also starred Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni among others. The film is an official adaptation of the Korean film Ode to My Father. It follows the journey of Bharat (played by Salman Khan) along with the country.

Bharat is facing some tough competition from Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh is doing exemplary business at the box office as the film has already earned over Rs 100 crore in less than a week’s time.