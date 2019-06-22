Bharat box office collection Day 17: Salman Khan film competes with Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh
Bharat box office collection Day 17: The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will face severe competition from the recently released Kabir Singh, which features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead.
Salman Khan starrer Bharat has finally crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. In fact, the period drama, since the opening day, has been performing well. However, its collection in the past few days has considerably slowed down. And it looks like with the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, things will travel at a snail’s pace for the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. The movie has minted a total of Rs 201.86 crore till now.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had recently tweeted the movie’s box office figures. “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz,” his tweet read.
Bharat marks the third collaboration of Salman Khan and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. They had previously worked together on blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. On the other hand, Ali Abbas had directed Katrina Kaif in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Salman Khan spends time with family after Bharat release
Despite a big star cast and a huge budget, Bharat evoked mixed responses from film critics. The Indian Express' film citic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2.5 stars.
"Yes, that’s how old Bharat No Surname is, when the film opens. He has no last name because that’s a way to belong to the whole country: ‘tujhme poora desh hai, Bharat’, he is told by his beloved father. And in the arc he draws of his life, which we see mostly in flashback, it is evident that we are seeing the story of Bharat, the nation. This parallel unfurls with verve and strong dollops of emotion in the first half, as we see the sundering of Bharat’s family in Lahore during the bloody tumult of the Partition and follow them to their arrival in a Delhi refugee camp," a section of her review read.
"In the first half, there is scope and sweep. Post interval, though, the film sags. Comprehensively," she further added.
