Bharat box office collection Day 17: Salman Khan film competes with Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh

Salman Khan starrer Bharat has finally crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. In fact, the period drama, since the opening day, has been performing well. However, its collection in the past few days has considerably slowed down. And it looks like with the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, things will travel at a snail’s pace for the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. The movie has minted a total of Rs 201.86 crore till now.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had recently tweeted the movie’s box office figures. “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz,” his tweet read.

Bharat marks the third collaboration of Salman Khan and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. They had previously worked together on blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. On the other hand, Ali Abbas had directed Katrina Kaif in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai.