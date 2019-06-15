Bharat box office collection Day 10: Salman Khan’s film struggles to cross Rs 200 crore mark

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s period drama Bharat is struggling to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. After its first week, it has collected Rs 179.1 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. Now, if the second weekend will help its falling box office figures, will be known soon.

However, Ali Abbas Zafar directorial had a good start at the ticket counters. Cashing in on the festival of Eid, the film earned Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day. It became the highest Bollywood opener of 2019. Despite a slight fall in the collection on its second and third day, the film picked up again during the weekend and gave Khan another hit of his career.

Overwhelmed with the audience’s response to the movie, the Dabangg Khan thanked everyone for their love and support. The actor shared a video, where he, along with Katrina, watched the audience’s reaction to the movie. “Thank you so much for all the love and support you have shown towards ‘Bharat’ #BharatAudienceReactions,” he tweeted.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a 2.5 star rating to Bharat. In her review, she wrote, “In the first half, there is scope and sweep. Post interval, though, the film sags. Comprehensively.”

She added, “The good thing about the film, despite its eye-roll moments, is its attempt to create an ‘ordinary’ man without any particular skills. And the underlining of a nation which belongs to us all. Vilayati, played excellently by Grover, is a Muslim. The dialogue may be over-the-top but it takes us back to the time when pan-Indian films would speak fearlessly about dosti and bhaichara amongst sworn enemies, about how people are the same everywhere, and that the Partition hasn’t divided dils, which still beat for each other.”