Bharat box office collection Day 10: Salman Khan’s film struggles to cross Rs 200 crore mark

Bharat box office collection Day 10: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s period drama is struggling to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. After its first week, it has collected Rs 179.1 crore.

Bharat box office collection Day 10: Salman Khan’s film might face competition from this week’s release Game Over.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s period drama Bharat is struggling to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. After its first week, it has collected Rs 179.1 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. Now, if the second weekend will help its falling box office figures, will be known soon.

However, Ali Abbas Zafar directorial had a good start at the ticket counters. Cashing in on the festival of Eid, the film earned Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day. It became the highest Bollywood opener of 2019. Despite a slight fall in the collection on its second and third day, the film picked up again during the weekend and gave Khan another hit of his career.

Overwhelmed with the audience’s response to the movie, the Dabangg Khan thanked everyone for their love and support. The actor shared a video, where he, along with Katrina, watched the audience’s reaction to the movie. “Thank you so much for all the love and support you have shown towards ‘Bharat’ #BharatAudienceReactions,” he tweeted.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a 2.5 star rating to Bharat. In her review, she wrote, “In the first half, there is scope and sweep. Post interval, though, the film sags. Comprehensively.”

She added, “The good thing about the film, despite its eye-roll moments, is its attempt to create an ‘ordinary’ man without any particular skills. And the underlining of a nation which belongs to us all. Vilayati, played excellently by Grover, is a Muslim. The dialogue may be over-the-top but it takes us back to the time when pan-Indian films would speak fearlessly about dosti and bhaichara amongst sworn enemies, about how people are the same everywhere, and that the Partition hasn’t divided dils, which still beat for each other.”

Bharat's box office collection in Canada

Bollywood Hungama shared, "#BoxOffice: #Bharat Day 9 (Thursday) Canada box office - 12,866 USD [Rs. 8.97 lacs] from 34 screens."

Salman Khan expresses gratitude

Bharat earns only Rs 3 crore on Friday?

Film distributor and trade analyst Raj Bansal‏ posted on Twitter, "@BeingSalmanKhan #Bharat week2 Day1 Friday collected ₹3Cr."

After the film crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, Salman met a few journalists, and through them, thanked everyone who watched his film. He said, “I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone’s work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it’s okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them. People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven’t watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It’s a good film.”

