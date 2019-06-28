Bharat box office collection Day 23: Salman Khan starrer stands strong despite new releases

Salman Khan starrer Bharat has been going strong at the box office despite mixed reviews. The film has already entered the Rs 200 club in India and Rs 300 crore club worldwide. Bharat has earned Rs 325 crore worldwide.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted earlier, “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her Bharat review, “The good thing about Bharat, despite its eye-roll moments, is its attempt to create an ‘ordinary’ man without any particular skills.”

She added, “Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who works well with Khan, strikes the right notes initially when he shapes his hero as an unlettered but determined-to-do-the-right-thing-by-his-family youth, accompanied by his best friend Vilayati (Grover). There’s a stint in a circus, with Bharat risking his life as a stunt artist, and a coveted trip to the Middle East to help dig oil.”

Bharat was the Eid release of the year. It also starred Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni among others.