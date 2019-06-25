Bharat box office collection Day 20: Salman Khan film underwhelms

Salman Khan’s Bharat earned a whopping Rs 42.30 crore on Day 1 but it has proven to have weaker legs than some of the other Bhai movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan that remained consistent throughout and crossed the elite Rs 300 crore mark.

So far, this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has earned Rs 207.51 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. Out of this, it earned Rs 180.05 crore in its first week itself. Clearly, despite an explosive opening, the fall was big.

Now, it has become harder and harder to survive. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, is the current king of the box office and may soon oust Bharat, also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Bharat marks the third collaboration of Salman Khan and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. They had previously worked together on blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. On the other hand, Ali Abbas had directed Katrina in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat has Salman portraying a man whose life runs parallel to India’s journey since independence. It is based on 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.