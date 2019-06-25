Bharat box office collection Day 20: Salman Khan film underwhelms

Toggle Menu
Bharat box office collection Day 20: This Salman Khan starrer has earned Rs 207.51 crore so far. Out of this, it earned Rs 180.05 crore in its first week itself. Clearly, despite an explosive opening, the fall was big.

Bharat box office collection Day 20: Salman Khan film is on its way out.

Salman Khan’s Bharat earned a whopping Rs 42.30 crore on Day 1 but it has proven to have weaker legs than some of the other Bhai movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan that remained consistent throughout and crossed the elite Rs 300 crore mark.

Now, it has become harder and harder to survive. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, is the current king of the box office and may soon oust Bharat, also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Now, it has become harder and harder to survive. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, is the current king of the box office and may soon oust Bharat, also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Bharat marks the third collaboration of Salman Khan and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. They had previously worked together on blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. On the other hand, Ali Abbas had directed Katrina in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat has Salman portraying a man whose life runs parallel to India’s journey since independence. It is based on 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Ali Abbas Zafar: Not all films are meant to make Rs 300 crore

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar spoke about Bharat. He said, "Since Sultan and Tiger were big blockbusters, SK (Salman Khan) and I decided to team up on a film that’s different. We were aware that the new film’s business might not be the same as Sultan or Tiger Zinda Hai as we were on a slightly unconventional route. At the box-office, it has not done similar business as our previous films but is still a big moneyspinner for everyone associated. Not all films are meant to make Rs 300 crore at the box-office."

Bharat: Audience verdict

Bharat to break another record?

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is all set to cross the lifetime collection of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 210 crores).

Bharat received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two and a half stars. Shubhra mentioned in her review, “The good thing about the film, despite its eye-roll moments, is its attempt to create an ‘ordinary’ man without any particular skills. And the underlining of a nation which belongs to us all. Vilayati, played excellently by Grover, is a Muslim. The dialogue may be over-the-top but it takes us back to the time when pan-Indian films would speak fearlessly about dosti and bhaichara amongst sworn enemies, about how people are the same everywhere, and that the Partition hasn’t divided dils, which still beat for each other."

She added, "Yes, it’s all very Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and all very ‘filmi’, haha, but who doesn’t love the idea of long-separated loved ones being reunited? Treacle it may be, but the tears are real. And moving: my eyes were moist, even when I knew I was being played.”

