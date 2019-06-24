Bharat box office collection Day 19: Salman Khan film chugs along
Salman Khan starrer Bharat is surviving in its third week against all odds. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark recently. It is facing big competition in the form of Kabir Singh, a Shahid Kapoor starrer that has tightened its grip on the box office in just two days. Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.
Bharat is directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar, who also directed Salman in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif, a regular collaborator of Salman, plays the female lead in Bharat. Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff are also part of the film’s cast.
Despite average reviews, Bharat has managed to earn quite a lot of money, even though it will not be counted among Salman’s biggest hits. It became the biggest Eid opener for Salman Khan all thanks to his fans.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”
Bharat will be soon out of Australian theaters
Bollywood Hungama shared on Twitter, "BoxOffice: #Bharat Day 19 (Sunday) Australia box office - 1,597 USD [Rs. 1.11 lacs] from 5 screens"
Bharat received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two and a half stars. Shubhra mentioned in her review, “The good thing about the film, despite its eye-roll moments, is its attempt to create an ‘ordinary’ man without any particular skills. And the underlining of a nation which belongs to us all. Vilayati, played excellently by Grover, is a Muslim. The dialogue may be over-the-top but it takes us back to the time when pan-Indian films would speak fearlessly about dosti and bhaichara amongst sworn enemies, about how people are the same everywhere, and that the Partition hasn’t divided dils, which still beat for each other."
She added, "Yes, it’s all very Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and all very ‘filmi’, haha, but who doesn’t love the idea of long-separated loved ones being reunited? Treacle it may be, but the tears are real. And moving: my eyes were moist, even when I knew I was being played.”
