Bharat box office collection Day 19: Salman Khan film chugs along

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is surviving in its third week against all odds. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark recently. It is facing big competition in the form of Kabir Singh, a Shahid Kapoor starrer that has tightened its grip on the box office in just two days. Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar, who also directed Salman in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif, a regular collaborator of Salman, plays the female lead in Bharat. Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff are also part of the film’s cast.

Despite average reviews, Bharat has managed to earn quite a lot of money, even though it will not be counted among Salman’s biggest hits. It became the biggest Eid opener for Salman Khan all thanks to his fans.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”