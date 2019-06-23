Bharat box office collection Day 18: Can Katrina Kaif film survive against Kabir Singh?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/bharat-collection-day-18-salman-khan-katrina-kaif-kabir-singh-5794848/
Bharat box office collection Day 18: Can Katrina Kaif film survive against Kabir Singh?
Bharat box office collection Day 18: This Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer crossed the Rs 200 crore mark recently.
Salman Khan’s Bharat is certainly a box office success, but perhaps not as big an earner as the makers were expecting. It crossed the Rs 200 crore mark recently. Its collection stands at Rs 201.86 crore.
This film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, has a new challenge now in the form of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, a remake of famous Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film earned over Rs 20 crore on its first day and has made things difficult for Bharat.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted Bharat’s box office figures. “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz,” he wrote.
Bharat had opened to a whopping figure of Rs 42.30 crore. The film has Salman portraying a man whose life runs parallel to India’s journey since independence. It is based on 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.
Sunil Grover: People are complimenting my performance in Bharat
"I am overwhelmed by the love I am receiving. It's an amazing feeling. In fact, where ever I go people compliment and acknowledge my performance in ‘Bharat’. The compliments I am getting now is very different and nicer from the earlier compliments I ever got," Sunil Grover told The Times of India.
Sunil Grover on Bharat success
“I had a great experience working in this film and I feel grateful that people are loving it and liking it,” Sunil Grover told Bollywood Hungama.
Bharat received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two and a half stars. Shubhra mentioned in her review, “The good thing about the film, despite its eye-roll moments, is its attempt to create an ‘ordinary’ man without any particular skills. And the underlining of a nation which belongs to us all. Vilayati, played excellently by Grover, is a Muslim. The dialogue may be over-the-top but it takes us back to the time when pan-Indian films would speak fearlessly about dosti and bhaichara amongst sworn enemies, about how people are the same everywhere, and that the Partition hasn’t divided dils, which still beat for each other."
She added, "Yes, it’s all very Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and all very ‘filmi’, haha, but who doesn’t love the idea of long-separated loved ones being reunited? Treacle it may be, but the tears are real. And moving: my eyes were moist, even when I knew I was being played.”
