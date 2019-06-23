Bharat box office collection Day 18: Can Katrina Kaif film survive against Kabir Singh?

Salman Khan’s Bharat is certainly a box office success, but perhaps not as big an earner as the makers were expecting. It crossed the Rs 200 crore mark recently. Its collection stands at Rs 201.86 crore.

This film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, has a new challenge now in the form of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, a remake of famous Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film earned over Rs 20 crore on its first day and has made things difficult for Bharat.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted Bharat’s box office figures. “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

Bharat had opened to a whopping figure of Rs 42.30 crore. The film has Salman portraying a man whose life runs parallel to India’s journey since independence. It is based on 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.