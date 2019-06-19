Salman Khan starrer Bharat enters the Rs 200 crore club

Toggle Menu
Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar has entered the Rs 200-crore club. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer released on Eid recently.

Bharat box office collection: The Ali Abbas Zafar film became the biggest Eid opener for Salman Khan.

Salman Khan starrer Bharat has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film, which released as an Eid gift for Salman’s fans, had a huge opening, but slowed down in the following days.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures. He wrote, “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, Taran added, “#Bharat biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 180.05 cr [extended Week 1 of 9 days] Week 2: ₹ 21.81 cr [till Tue] Total: ₹ 201.86 cr India biz. HIT.”

Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni. This is Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration with Salman Khan after blockbusters – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Though Bharat received average reviews from critics, the film kept pulling audience to the theaters, giving a tough competition to other releases like Game Over and Men In Black: International. It became the biggest Eid opener for Salman Khan too.

Also read: Salman Khan: I get scared when critics like my film

Salman had recently shared that he is indifferent to how critics receive his film because he only cares about the box office collections.

“My validation comes from box office collections. That means people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn’t make a difference if someone has given it so many stars (rating), no stars or ridiculed the film. This happens. It’s their bread and butter. God bless them. Give them two more bread,” Salman Khan said.

