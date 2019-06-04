Bharat box office prediction: Salman Khan starrer to earn Rs 35 crore on Day 1

Will Salman Khan’s upcoming release Bharat be a gift for his fans on the festival of Eid? Film trade analyst Girish Johar believes Salman’s films have become a part of people’s Eid festivities, hence the period drama will have a good opening at the box office. However, with content being the driving force these days, it is director Ali Abbas Zafar who will be the “deciding factor in this match”.

Advertising

Girish said, “Since the audience has a lot of options in terms of content because of an influx in the number of web series, Bharat has to match up to the expectations of the audience. For me, definitely, Salman will open, but Ali Abbas Zafar is the key to this film.”

A few trade analysts presume the failure of Salman’s last two Eid releases (Race 3 and Tubelight) might affect Bharat. But Girish Johar differs in his opinion. “Seeing Salman’s track record, the detractors are saying he will be a little cautious this time which I don’t think will be true. It’s a Salman Khan film at the end of the day. It will undoubtedly benefit from his fandom,” he said.

Taking into consideration the success of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s previous collaborations (Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai) and Salman’s fandom, Girish has predicted a Rs 35 crore opening for Bharat. “Owing to a wide release in over 4000 screens, I will peg the day one box office collection of Bharat at Rs 35 crore.”

Advertising

The makers of Bharat have made sure to keep the buzz around the film alive. From releasing its songs, behind-the-scenes videos to the lead actors Salman and Katrina promoting the film on several reality shows, they have done it all.

Commenting on the buzz around Bharat, Girish Johar said, “The audience is excited about Bharat. It’s going to get a good start. What has happened is that people take a Salman Khan film as a part of their Eid festivity now. So, they are surely going to watch the film. Also, the advance booking has been good.”

Bharat is the official remake of the hit South Korean film Ode to My Father.