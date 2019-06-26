Bharat box office collection Day 21: Salman Khan film is getting ready for the farewellhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/bharat-box-office-collection-day-21-salman-khan-katrina-kaif-5799691/
Bharat box office collection Day 21: Salman Khan film is getting ready for the farewell
Bharat box office collection Day 21: The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is an official remake of the Korean hit Ode to My Father. The film's narrative traces the journey of Bharat the man (played by Salman Khan) vis-a-vis Bharat the country.
Salman Khan starrer Bharat is currently having a tough time at the box office. It may have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, but it is presently facing severe competition from Shahid Kapoor’s romantic drama Kabir Singh. Bharat has earned Rs 207.51 crore till now.
While it had a giant box office opening of Rs 42.30 crore, it has since then seen a downward trend. Despite the combined star power and chemistry of its lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the movie is struggling for survival.
“My validation comes from box office collections. That means people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn’t make a difference if someone has given it so many stars (rating), no stars or ridiculed the film. This happens. It’s their bread and butter. God bless them,” Salman Khan had said post the success of Bharat.
Bharat has received mixed reviews from film critics, with The Indian Express' critic Shubhra Gupta giving it 2.5 stars.
"In the first half, there is scope and sweep. Post interval, though, the film sags. Comprehensively. Zafar, who works well with Khan, strikes the right notes initially when he shapes his hero as an unlettered but determined-to-do-the-right-thing-by-his-family youth, accompanied by his best friend Vilayati (Grover). There’s a stint in a circus, with Bharat risking his life as a stunt artist, and a coveted trip to the Middle East to help dig oil," reads a section of Shubhra's review.
"There’s enough conviction in these portions which carries Bharat, and us, through, even though Khan is given enough hero-giri moments to keep him in the foreground at all times," she added.
Apart from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the movie also features Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani.
