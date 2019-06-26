Bharat box office collection Day 21: Salman Khan film is getting ready for the farewell

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is currently having a tough time at the box office. It may have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, but it is presently facing severe competition from Shahid Kapoor’s romantic drama Kabir Singh. Bharat has earned Rs 207.51 crore till now.

While it had a giant box office opening of Rs 42.30 crore, it has since then seen a downward trend. Despite the combined star power and chemistry of its lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the movie is struggling for survival.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is an official remake of the Korean hit Ode to My Father. The film’s narrative traces the journey of Bharat the man (played by Salman Khan) vis-a-vis Bharat the country.

“My validation comes from box office collections. That means people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn’t make a difference if someone has given it so many stars (rating), no stars or ridiculed the film. This happens. It’s their bread and butter. God bless them,” Salman Khan had said post the success of Bharat.