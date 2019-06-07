Bharat box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan film is unstoppablehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/bharat-box-office-collection-day-2-salman-khan-katrina-kaif-ali-abbas-zafar-5768185/
Bharat box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan film is unstoppable
Bharat box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan's latest film is making a lot of money. The Ali Abbas Zafar film has become Salman's highest Eid opener ever.
Salman Khan’s Bharat is continuing its money-making spree at the box office. Eid turned into a blessing for the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which has already become Salman’s biggest Eid opener till date. It collected Rs 42.30 crore on its Day 1 and looks like it is in no mood to slow slow down. Though the film has received mixed reviews, Salman’s massive fan base cannot get enough of the superstar, who is seen portraying a man over a span of 70 years of his life.
Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, who joined the cast at the last minute after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project due to her wedding with Nick Jonas last year. Bharat is an adaptation of South Korean hit film Ode to My Father and also features Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani.
Talking about her growth as an actor, Katrina Kaif had told indianexpress.com, “I think it is wonderful. Growth is important in anyone’s life and in any profession you are in. You have to have growth and you have to evolve in someway. It is important how people saw my journey say from New York, Namaste London, Rajneeti and now if they look at my work differently say in Zero or Bharat. I am happy that I am growing in my profession.”
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bharat.
Indianexpress.com's film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Bharat a two and a half star rating. She wrote, "It’s a pity that the director-star duo don’t take this as far as they could. They had a story which had the potential to become a solid reckoner of post-Independence nation-building, and how things rolled from then on, and a free hand to craft it. But the opportunity is squandered in unnecessary songs and dances, an aiming-for-cheap-laughs comic thread which involves making a stutterer the butt of jokes, and improbable situations: want to meet Hindi-film-song-loving-sea-pirates? Step right up."
"The good thing about the film, despite its eye-roll moments, is the underlining it does of a nation which belongs to us all. Vilayati, played excellently by Grover, is a Muslim. The dialogue may be over-the-top but it takes us back to the time when pan-Indian films would speak fearlessly about ‘dosti’ and ‘bhaichara’ amongst sworn enemies, about how people are the same everywhere, and that the Partition hasn’t divided ‘dils’ which still beat for each other. Yes, it’s all very Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and all very ‘filmi’, haha, but who doesn’t love the idea of long-separated loved ones being reunited? Treacle it may be, but the tears are real. And moving: my eyes were moist, even when I knew I was being played," she added.