Bharat box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan film is unstoppable

Salman Khan’s Bharat is continuing its money-making spree at the box office. Eid turned into a blessing for the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which has already become Salman’s biggest Eid opener till date. It collected Rs 42.30 crore on its Day 1 and looks like it is in no mood to slow slow down. Though the film has received mixed reviews, Salman’s massive fan base cannot get enough of the superstar, who is seen portraying a man over a span of 70 years of his life.

Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, who joined the cast at the last minute after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project due to her wedding with Nick Jonas last year. Bharat is an adaptation of South Korean hit film Ode to My Father and also features Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani.

Talking about her growth as an actor, Katrina Kaif had told indianexpress.com, “I think it is wonderful. Growth is important in anyone’s life and in any profession you are in. You have to have growth and you have to evolve in someway. It is important how people saw my journey say from New York, Namaste London, Rajneeti and now if they look at my work differently say in Zero or Bharat. I am happy that I am growing in my profession.”