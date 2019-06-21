Bharat box office collection Day 16: Kabir Singh to affect Salman Khan film?

Toggle Menu
Bharat box office collection Day 16: Despite average reviews from critics, Bharat managed to win hearts of Salman Khan fans. It crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif released on June 5.

Period drama Bharat has had a decent run at the box office from the day of its release. Even last week’s release Game Over could not slow down its run in theaters. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed that Bharat crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

He tweeted, “#Bharat scores a double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”

But now with the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, it is likely that the Salman Khan film will witness a considerable dip in its box office collection. Kabir Singh is expected to have a double-digit opening. Girish Johar has predicted its day one collection to be somewhere around Rs 8-10 crore.

Bharat rewrote a couple of box office records. It became the highest Bollywood opener of 2019 with a collection of Rs 42.30 crore. It also became Salman’s biggest Eid opener. Despite average reviews from critics, Bharat managed to win hearts of Salman Khan fans.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan Films, Bharat brought back the hit trio of Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Bharat slowly moving out of New Zealand theaters

Bollywood Hungama posted on Twitter, "#BoxOffice: #Bharat Day 16 (Thursday) New Zealand box office - 1,984 USD [Rs. 1.37 lacs] from 9 screens"

Bharat is still running in Australian theaters

Bollywood Hungama tweeted, "#BoxOffice: #Bharat Day 16 (Thursday) Australia box office - 1,137 USD [Rs. 78,844] from 5 screens"

Kabir Singh release to affect Bharat's screen count

"#Bharat is holding strongly on its second weekdays providing patronage of Family audience. Film will left with minimal screens after the release of #KabirSingh, lifetime collection would be ₹ 210-212 cr nett. Hattrick of HITS from Salman-Ali duo," tweeted Sumit Kadel.

In her review of Bharat, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, "Zafar, who works well with Khan, strikes the right notes initially when he shapes his hero as an unlettered but determined-to-do-the-right-thing-by-his-family youth, accompanied by his best friend Vilayati (Grover)."

She added, "Kaif makes the most of her role, as the feisty Kumum aka ‘Madam-Sir’ who comes into Bharat’s life, and who stays on, for the most part, without, gulp, either mandap or mangalsutra. The whole live-in thing is quite clunkily done, and with dotty reasoning, but while it lasts, it makes a statement. Kaif’s ‘get-up’ varies from scene to scene (eyebrows bushy to bushier; the tan a shade darker or lighter) and her Hindi is still effortful, but she takes Khan on, head to head."

