Bharat box office collection Day 16: Kabir Singh to affect Salman Khan film?

Period drama Bharat has had a decent run at the box office from the day of its release. Even last week’s release Game Over could not slow down its run in theaters. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed that Bharat crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

He tweeted, “#Bharat scores a double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”

But now with the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, it is likely that the Salman Khan film will witness a considerable dip in its box office collection. Kabir Singh is expected to have a double-digit opening. Girish Johar has predicted its day one collection to be somewhere around Rs 8-10 crore.

Bharat rewrote a couple of box office records. It became the highest Bollywood opener of 2019 with a collection of Rs 42.30 crore. It also became Salman’s biggest Eid opener. Despite average reviews from critics, Bharat managed to win hearts of Salman Khan fans.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan Films, Bharat brought back the hit trio of Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).