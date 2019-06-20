Bharat box office collection Day 15: Will Salman Khan starrer maintain its pace?

Salman Khan film Bharat on Wednesday entered the Rs 200 crore club. The film’s collection stands at Rs 201.82 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”

Bharat received average reviews from critics, but the film managed to mint moolah as it was a family entertainer. The movie became the biggest Eid opener for Salman Khan all thanks to his fans.

Taran also tweeted, “#Bharat biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 180.05 cr [extended Week 1 of 9 days] Week 2: ₹ 21.81 cr [till Tue] Total: ₹ 201.86 cr India biz. HIT.”

This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is giving tough competition to other recent releases like Game Over and Men In Black: International.

Apart from Salman Khan, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.