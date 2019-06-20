Bharat box office collection Day 15: Will Salman Khan starrer maintain its pace?

Toggle Menu
Bharat box office collection Day 15: Bharat received average reviews from critics, but the film managed to mint moolah as it was a family entertainer.

Bharat box office collection Day 15: This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is giving tough competition to other recent releases.

Salman Khan film Bharat on Wednesday entered the Rs 200 crore club. The film’s collection stands at Rs 201.82 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”

Bharat received average reviews from critics, but the film managed to mint moolah as it was a family entertainer. The movie became the biggest Eid opener for Salman Khan all thanks to his fans.

Taran also tweeted, “#Bharat biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 180.05 cr [extended Week 1 of 9 days] Week 2: ₹ 21.81 cr [till Tue] Total: ₹ 201.86 cr India biz. HIT.”

This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is giving tough competition to other recent releases like Game Over and Men In Black: International.

Apart from Salman Khan, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

'Bharat is holding strong'

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted on Twitter, "#Bharat is holding strongly on its second weekdays providing patronage of Family audience. Film will left with minimal screens after the release of #KabirSingh, lifetime collection would be ₹ 210-212 cr nett. Hattrick of HITS from Salman-Ali duo."

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta heaped praise on Katrina Kaif in her review of Bharat. She wrote, "Katrina Kaif makes the most of her role, as the feisty Kumum aka ‘Madam-Sir’ who comes into Bharat’s life, and who stays on, for the most part, without, gulp, either mandap or mangalsutra. The whole live-in thing is quite clunkily done, and with dotty reasoning, but while it lasts, it makes a statement. Kaif’s ‘get-up’ varies from scene to scene (eyebrows bushy to bushier; the tan a shade darker or lighter) and her Hindi is still effortful, but she takes Khan on, head to head."

