Toggle Menu
Bharat box office collection Day 14: Salman Khan starrer sets its eyes on the Rs 200 crore markhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/bharat-box-office-collection-day-14-salman-khan-katrina-kaif-5787034/

Bharat box office collection Day 14: Salman Khan starrer sets its eyes on the Rs 200 crore mark

Bharat box office collection Day 14: The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is aiming for the Rs 200 crore mark. Apart from Salman Khan, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

bharat box office
Bharat box office collection Day 14: The Salman Khan film is struggling to join the coveted Rs 200 crore club.

Ever since its release, Salman Khan starrer Bharat has been successful in driving the audience to the theaters in big numbers. However, of late, the movie has slowed down at the box office. As of now, the movie’s total collection currently stands at Rs 188.65 crore, just a little shy from the coveted Rs 200 crore mark.

However, that has not stopped the Bharat team from thanking the fans and audience.

“My validation comes from box office collections. That means people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn’t make a difference if someone has given it so many stars (rating), no stars or ridiculed the film. This happens. It’s their bread and butter. God bless them. Give them two more bread,” Salman said in a group interview.

The actor said that his work has not stopped post the release of the movie as he has been promoting it through social media as well as by conducting interviews and press conferences around the film.

“I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone’s work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it’s okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them. People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven’t watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It’s a good film,” the actor said.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates on Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

Here's how Bharat performed at USA box office

Bollywood Hungama shared on Twitter, "#BharatBoxOffice @BeingSalmanKhan 's #Bharat Day 13 (Monday) #USA #boxoffice - 23,425 USD [Rs. 16.29 lacs] from 148 screens"

The Salman Khan quiz

While Bharat may have sufficiently impressed the viewers, critics felt there was something lacking in the movie. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2.5 stars in her review of the film.

"There’s enough conviction in these portions which carries Bharat, and us, through, even though Khan is given enough hero-giri moments to keep him in the foreground at all times. You get a sense of time past, of faded history in the recreation of those grand-but-tawdry circuses, and the ‘maut ka kuans’, which are now relegated to small town fairs, and job-hungry Indians chasing the oil boom in the Gulf, as hard-working labour," a section of her review read.

"It’s a pity that the director-star duo don’t take this as far as they could. They had a story which had the potential to become a solid reckoner of post-Independence nation-building, and how things rolled from then on, and a free hand to craft it. But the opportunity is squandered in unnecessary songs and dances, an aiming-for-cheap-laughs bad-taste comic thread," she added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 First of Many: Govind Namdev revisits Sardar
2 Would love to team up with Vicky Kaushal, says Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji
3 Mental Hai Kya is sensitive towards the issue of mental illness: Ekta Kapoor