Bharat box office collection Day 14: Salman Khan starrer sets its eyes on the Rs 200 crore mark

Ever since its release, Salman Khan starrer Bharat has been successful in driving the audience to the theaters in big numbers. However, of late, the movie has slowed down at the box office. As of now, the movie’s total collection currently stands at Rs 188.65 crore, just a little shy from the coveted Rs 200 crore mark.

However, that has not stopped the Bharat team from thanking the fans and audience.

“My validation comes from box office collections. That means people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn’t make a difference if someone has given it so many stars (rating), no stars or ridiculed the film. This happens. It’s their bread and butter. God bless them. Give them two more bread,” Salman said in a group interview.

The actor said that his work has not stopped post the release of the movie as he has been promoting it through social media as well as by conducting interviews and press conferences around the film.

“I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone’s work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it’s okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them. People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven’t watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It’s a good film,” the actor said.