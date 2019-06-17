Bharat box office collection Day 12: Salman Khan film chugs along

Toggle Menu
Bharat box office collection Day 12: This Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film has so far earned Rs 188.65 crore.

Bharat box office collection Day 12: Salman Khan film has slowed down in its second week.

Salman Khan starrer Bharat’s collections are waning as it approaches the end of its second week. It has so far earned Rs 188.65 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Bharat had opened to a whopping figure of Rs 42.30 crore. The film has Salman portraying a man whose life runs parallel to India’s journey since independence.

Bharat features Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Bharat is Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration. The two had earlier worked on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which proved to be massive successes. Tiger Zinda Hai also starred Katrina.

Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff also star in Bharat.

Salman Khan had recently spoken about the film’s success in a group interview. He said, “I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone’s work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it’s okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them. People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven’t watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It’s a good film.”

Sona Mohapatra takes a dig at Salman Khan

Singer Sona Mohapatra posted on Twitter, "Q. What do you call filmi superstars that don’t even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions & posturing? A. Paper Tigers (P.S : Stop worshipping these paper tigers dear #India. Let’s find & BE more worthy ‘heros’)"

Bharat has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Zafar, who works well with Khan, strikes the right notes initially when he shapes his hero as an unlettered but determined-to-do-the-right-thing-by-his-family youth, accompanied by his best friend Vilayati (Grover). There’s a stint in a circus, with Bharat risking his life as a stunt artist, and a coveted trip to the Middle East to help dig oil."

She also mentioned Katrina Kaif in her review and wrote, "Kaif makes the most of her role, as the feisty Kumum aka ‘Madam-Sir’ who comes into Bharat’s life, and who stays on, for the most part, without, gulp, either mandap or mangalsutra. The whole live-in thing is quite clunkily done, and with dotty reasoning, but while it lasts, it makes a statement. Kaif’s ‘get-up’ varies from scene to scene (eyebrows bushy to bushier; the tan a shade darker or lighter) and her Hindi is still effortful, but she takes Khan on, head to head."

