Bharat box office collection Day 12: Salman Khan film chugs along

Salman Khan starrer Bharat’s collections are waning as it approaches the end of its second week. It has so far earned Rs 188.65 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Bharat had opened to a whopping figure of Rs 42.30 crore. The film has Salman portraying a man whose life runs parallel to India’s journey since independence.

Bharat features Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Bharat is Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration. The two had earlier worked on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which proved to be massive successes. Tiger Zinda Hai also starred Katrina.

Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff also star in Bharat.

Salman Khan had recently spoken about the film’s success in a group interview. He said, “I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone’s work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it’s okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them. People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven’t watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It’s a good film.”