Bharat box office collection Day 11: Salman Khan film loses steam in second week

Salman Khan’s Bharat, after a blistering run at the box office, is struggling in its second week. It has earned Rs 182.85 crore so far, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also helmed Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

The film had taken full advantage of Eid and the extended weekend to amass Rs 42.30 crore on the first day itself. Its first week total stood at Rs 167.60 crore.

Katrina Kaif plays the female lead of Bharat. Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff also star in the film. Bharat is based on 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Salman recently opened up on the success of the film. He said, “I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone’s work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it’s okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them. People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven’t watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It’s a good film.”