Bharat box office collection Day 11: Salman Khan film loses steam in second week

Bharat box office collection Day 11: After a blistering run at the box office, this Salman Khan starrer is struggling in its second week. It has earned Rs 182.85 crore so far.
Salman Khan’s Bharat, after a blistering run at the box office, is struggling in its second week. It has earned Rs 182.85 crore so far, according to Bollywood Hungama.
Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also helmed Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.
The film had taken full advantage of Eid and the extended weekend to amass Rs 42.30 crore on the first day itself. Its first week total stood at Rs 167.60 crore.
Katrina Kaif plays the female lead of Bharat. Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff also star in the film. Bharat is based on 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.
Salman recently opened up on the success of the film. He said, “I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone’s work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it’s okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them. People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven’t watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It’s a good film.”
Will Bharat cross Rs 200 crore mark?
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted on Twitter, "#Bharat FANTASTIC growth on Second Saturday"
Bharat received mixed reviews. The Indian Express' film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2.5 stars. She wrote, "The good thing about the film, despite its eye-roll moments, is its attempt to create an ‘ordinary’ man without any particular skills. And the underlining of a nation which belongs to us all. Vilayati, played excellently by Grover, is a Muslim. The dialogue may be over-the-top but it takes us back to the time when pan-Indian films would speak fearlessly about dosti and bhaichara amongst sworn enemies, about how people are the same everywhere, and that the Partition hasn’t divided dils, which still beat for each other. Yes, it’s all very Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and all very ‘filmi’, haha, but who doesn’t love the idea of long-separated loved ones being reunited? Treacle it may be, but the tears are real. And moving: my eyes were moist, even when I knew I was being played.
She added, "Yes, it’s hard to believe that a 70 year old can beat off four menacing young men bent upon making mincemeat of him. But then this is a Bhai movie. He staggers, but is the last man standing. But of course. He may have fixed a grey beard to his chin, but his chest still ripples. What else? In a Salman Khan movie, anything is possible, even tall tales that are meant to transcend borders."
