Bharat and other biggest box office openers of Salman Khan

The Salman Khan mania has once again worked for the producers of this week’s release, Bharat. With a collection of Rs 42.30 crore on its first day, the Salman starrer has become the second highest opener of 2019 after Avengers Endgame. Also, it has surpassed the opening day collection of his previous hits, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger among others.

Here is a list of Salman Khan’s best openers:

1. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 40.35 crore

Sooraj Barjatya’s 2015 Diwali release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, featuring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles, set the box office on fire as it opened with a collection of Rs 40.35 crore. It ended its run in theaters with a whopping collection of Rs 210.16 crore, shattering all the box office records held by a Salman Khan film until then.

2. Sultan: Rs 36.54 crore

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial began its fantastic run at the ticket counters with a collection of Rs 36.54 crore and glided past the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release. Also starring Anushka Sharma, the film received rave reviews and turned out to be Salman and Zafar’s first successful collaboration.

3. Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 34.10 crore

Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan’s second collaboration Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to the blockbuster hit Ek Tha Tiger, set the cash registers ringing from day one itself. The spy thriller grabbed the attention of the audience for its well-shot action sequences and managed to begin its run at the box office with Rs 34.10 crore in its kitty. It scored a triple century at the ticket counters with a total collection of Rs 339.16 crore after its eight-week long run in theaters.

4. Ek Tha Tiger: Rs 32.93 crore

Released on August 15, 2012, Ek Tha Tiger opened to a phenomenal Rs 32.93 crore in India. The Kabir Khan directorial had Salman in the role of an Indian RAW agent named Tiger. Katrina, who played Pakistani agent Zoya, shared an impressive chemistry with Salman in the movie and left filmgoers in awe of them. The film ended its successful run in theaters with a collection of Rs 198.78 crore.

5. Race 3: Rs 28.50 crore

Despite being panned by critics, Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3, starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, earned Rs 28.50 crore on day one. However, the effect of negative reviews was visible on the total collection of the film. By the end of its six weeks run, the third film in the Race franchise collected Rs 166.40 crore.

6. Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 27.25

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan spun magic together in their 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film witnessed an average opening with a collection of Rs 27.25 crore but a positive word of mouth benefitted the film and helped it cross the Rs 300 crore mark. Its total collection stands at Rs 320.34 crore and is counted in the list of Salman’s most successful films.