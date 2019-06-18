Bharat box office collection Day 13: Salman Khan film eyes Rs 200 crore mark

Salman Khan film Bharat might have started its box office journey with record-breaking numbers but it has been struggling to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. It has so far earned Rs 188.65 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Bharat has been nothing less than a celebration for Salman Khan fans.

Salman, who promoted the film extensively, thanked people who watched the film and shared good words about it. “I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone’s work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it’s okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them. People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven’t watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It’s a good film,” the actor said in an group interview.

Overwhelmed with the positive response to her movie, Katrina Kaif told DNA, “There is a lot of heart and passion behind the decision to make this film. I loved the script from day one. It was a joy to be on the sets. I was having such a good time playing the character; I felt confident that people would respond positively to it. I was able to find enjoyment and connection with the character,” said Katrina who essays the role of Ms Kumud Raina, an employment consultant in Bharat.