Bhaiaji Superhit box office collection Day 3: Preity Zinta starrer mints Rs 4.30 crore

The Neeraj Pathak directorial Bhaiaji Superhit, which features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Arshad Warsi, continues to struggle at the box office. It was released on November 23 and had an average collection on the day of its release. This could be because of a very little to no hype around the film.

On its opening day, it collected Rs 1.20 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On the second day of its release, it earned Rs 1.10 crore. On Sunday, it collected Rs 2 crore. The total earning, as of now, stands at Rs 4.30 crore.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BhaiajiSuperhittt Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 2 cr. Total: ₹ 4.30 cr. India biz.” The film was supposed to be released few months back, however, due to certain issues its release was postponed.

#BhaiajiSuperhittt Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 2 cr. Total: ₹ 4.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2018

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review, wrote, “On paper, this is not a bad bunch to be spending a couple of hours with. On screen, the whole thing is beyond terrible. Bollywood used to have the knack of making serviceable masala, with a bit of those sturdy tropes: action, comedy, romance.”

Running in its fifth week now, Ayushmann Khuranna’s Badhaai Ho is still giving others films a tough competition. Also, with 2.0, starring stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Jackson, releasing this week, Bhaiaji Superhit will most likely be taken off the screens.