Bhaiaji Superhit box office collection Day 2: The Sunny Deol film is off to a slow start

Directed by Neeraj Pathak, Bhaiaji Superhit has received mixed responses from the audience and critics. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Taplade and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles.

The movie had a very dull start at the box office. It managed to collect Rs 1 crore on Day 1, according to Bollywood Hungama. But the film is expected to pick up pace up on the second day of its release.

Interestingly, Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana has more number of shows than Bhaiaji Superhit even though it is in its fifth week. The former is giving a tough competition to all other films at the box office.

Indian Express movie critic Shubra Gupta gave zero stars to the film. In her review, she wrote, “Bhaiaji Superhit is allegedly the story of a don who wants to be a film hero. To that end, a film director (Warsi) and a writer (Talpade), and a series of random scenes, are pressed into service for two and a half excruciating hours, to serve up one of the worst films of 2018. One Deol is not enough. He gets to do a double role. The first one thunders and shouts, and makes puppy eyes at his wife (Zinta, who shows up on screen after a while, doing no favours to herself). The second squeaks and shakes his waist. Neither is worth looking at.”

She added, “On paper, this is not a bad bunch to be spending a couple of hours with. On screen, the whole thing is beyond terrible. Bollywood used to have the knack of making serviceable masala, with a bit of those sturdy tropes: action, comedy, romance.”

However, the comedy-drama may perform well on the weekend as even Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan is almost dead at the box office, leaving audience with very little option.

With the release of 2.0, starring superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, on November 29, Bhaiaji Superhit hardly has a one week run left in the theatres.

Also, this family-entertainer was released in limited screens. Only the numbers in the coming days will tell what lies in its future.