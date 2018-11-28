Bhaiaji Superhit box office day 5: Sunny Deol film shows a dip

Sunny Deol has not been having a good run at the box office since a long time and 2018 has not been any different. Bhaiaji Superhit is the actor’s third outing this year after Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Mohalla Assi. While Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se failed to grab attention despite Salman Khan’s cameo and a perfect remix song Rafta Rafta, Mohalla Assi failed to even register itself at the box office. And sadly, Bhaiaji Superhit followed the same path. Due to lack of promotions and negative reviews, the film has not been able to perform as expected, becoming one of the worst films at the box office in 2018.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the box office numbers of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#BhaiajiSuperhittt Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 2 cr. Total: ₹ 4.30 cr. India biz.”

The film has failed to grab good reviews too. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “A series of random scenes, are pressed into service for two and a half excruciating hours, to serve up one of the worst films of 2018.”

Earlier, talking about the film, Sunny Deol said for him it is a matter of choice that he avoids reading scripts as he believes he might look at them with a “certain mindset” and hence prefers to hear them straight from the writers.

“I am a very instinctive person. I hear an idea, a thought and if it is good and I like it, I just jump for it. I don’t go into the detailing of it. Right now, you need to do that but back then filmmaking was different. I never read scripts,” Sunny told PTI.