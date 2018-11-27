Bhaiaji Superhit box office collection Day 4: Will Sunny Deol’s film survive the weekday test?

Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiaji Superhit has shown an upward trend at the box office in its opening weekend. The film, which collected Rs 1.20 crore on its opening day, minted Rs 4.30 crore by the end of the opening weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#BhaiajiSuperhittt Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 2 cr. Total: ₹ 4.30 cr. India biz.”

It seems the film is suffering because of poor promotions. In fact, the Sunny Deol starrer did not receive good reviews as well.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Bhaiaji Superhit is allegedly the story of a don who wants to be a film hero. To that end, a film director (Arshad Warsi) and a writer (Shreyas Talpade), and a series of random scenes, are pressed into service for two and a half excruciating hours, to serve up one of the worst films of 2018.”

“On paper, this is not a bad bunch to be spending a couple of hours with. On screen, the whole thing is beyond terrible. Bollywood used to have the knack of making serviceable masala, with a bit of those sturdy tropes: action, comedy, romance,” she added while talking about the film.

Directed by Neerraj Pathak and produced by Chirag Dhariwal, Bhaiaji Superhit has an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Evelyn Sharma and Shreyas Talpade.