BellBottom day 4 box office collection: Akshay Kumar film gets Raksha Bandhan advantage, earns Rs 12.65 cr after first weekend

Akshay Kumar-starrer action-thriller BellBottom has collected Rs 12.65 crore at the box office in the first four days of release, as per estimates. It grossed an estimated Rs 4.30 crore on Sunday, as per Bollywood Hungama. The film also got an advantage of the Raksha Bandhan festival, showing an uptickj in numbers.

As per the website, the film earned Rs 8.35 crore after three days of its box office journey, with Saturday bringing in Rs 3 crore. BellBottom is also dealing with theatres in Maharashtra, a major territory, still being closed as per Covid-19 protocols.

The film, directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, is the first big Bollywood release after theatres reopened. It is based on hijackings of Indian planes in the 1980s.

Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, Zain Khan Durrani, Denzil Smith, Dolly Ahluwalia, Sunit Tandon also star in significant roles.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the film would have earned Rs 20 crore on its opening day in pre-Covid times. “As industry insiders, we are not looking at it from the perspective of box office numbers, but it will help the industry’s revival. With the release of BellBottom, the wheels of the industry will start moving,” he told indianexpress.com.

BellBottom received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars. She concluded her review by saying, “‘BellBottom’ works on its stated metrics of see, no complexities, everything easy. Fun and games and rat-a-tat action, and no hostages lost, just as they didn’t in real life after the rescue operation was pulled off successfully. We get the flag, but no strident flag waving. We get Bad Pakistani Terrorists who brainwash Hapless Indians, but no loud jingoism. Bad guys lose. Good guys win. Jai Hind.”