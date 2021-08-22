scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 22, 2021
BellBottom box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 8.35 crore

BellBottom box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-starrer action-thriller reportedly collected Rs 3 crore on third day.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 22, 2021 3:43:07 pm
BellBottom box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-starrer is an action-thriller.

Akshay Kumar-led action-thriller BellBottom has grossed Rs 8.35 crore after three days of its box office journey, reported Bollywood Hungama. It collected Rs 3 crore on third day as per the portal.

The film had opened on Thursday. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also stars Adil Hussain, Zain Khan Durrani, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Denzil Smith, Dolly Ahluwalia, Sunit Tandon in pivotal roles.

Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh penned the script of BellBottom. It is the first big release after theatres reopened.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the film would have earned Rs 20 crore on opening day in pre-Covid times. “As industry insiders, we are not looking at it from the perspective of box office numbers, but it will help the industry’s revival. With the release of BellBottom, the wheels of the industry will start moving,” he told indianexpress.com.

BellBottom received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars. She concluded her review by saying, “‘BellBottom’ works on its stated metrics of see, no complexities, everything easy. Fun and games and rat-a-tat action, and no hostages lost, just as they didn’t in real life after the rescue operation was pulled off successfully. We get the flag, but no strident flag waving. We get Bad Pakistani Terrorists who brainwash Hapless Indians, but no loud jingoism. Bad guys lose. Good guys win. Jai Hind.”

