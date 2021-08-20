BellBottom box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar film eyes Rs 3 cr mark, pins hope on weekend collection

Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom has become the first theatrical release after the second wave of the pandemic and the film’s box office performance will be closely watched by trade pundits. Despite the theatres being closed in Maharashtra, and many other states implementing the seating capacity restrictions, BellBottom’s box office collection result will pave the way for others.

As per early estimates by Bollywood Hungama, the film has minted Rs 2.75 crore – Rs 3.25 crore on opening day. As per Box Office India, the BellBottom box office collection on day one could be in the range of Rs 2.50 crore – Rs 2.75 crore. These numbers could rise as the film released on a weekday and might see increased footfall on the extended holiday weekend. Friday is a holiday in many parts of India on account of Muharram. BellBottom released on about 1600 screens.

However, most states are following Covid-19 protocols and theatres are only partially open, which will impact the BellBottom box office collection.

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com that the Akshay starrer would have earned Rs 20 crore on opening day in pre-Covid times but Taran Adarsh believed that the film could rake in Rs 7 crore. “With theaters open at 50 per cent capacity, a Rs 7 crore figure would be a phenomenal start, and if this happens everyone should applaud the guts of the entire team,” he shared before the film’s release.

Girish Johar earlier told us, “As industry insiders, we are not looking at it from the perspective of box office numbers, but it will help the industry’s revival. With the release of BellBottom, the wheels of the industry will start moving.”

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave BellBottom three stars and shared in her review, “BellBottom works on its stated metrics of see, no complexities, everything easy. Fun and games and rat-a-tat action, and no hostages lost, just as they didn’t in real life after the rescue operation was pulled off successfully. We get the flag, but no strident flag waving. We get Bad Pakistani Terrorists who brainwash Hapless Indians, but no loud jingoism.”