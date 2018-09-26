Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor starrer chugs along

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 5: This film has collected Rs 26.42 crore rupees in four days. Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 5: This film has collected Rs 26.42 crore rupees in four days.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid Kapoor’s latest film is doing strictly okay at the box office. After four days of its box office run, it has collected Rs 26.42 crore. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam. The film is based on the issues of electricity theft and overcharging of electricity bills.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures of Batti Gul Meter Chalu on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#BattiGulMeterChalu Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr, Mon 3.16 cr. Total: ₹ 26.42 cr. India biz. #BGMC.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a positive review. She concluded her 2.5 star review by saying, “This kind of film can turn too preachy for its own good, but Batti Gul Meter Chalu is careful not to get too much in lecture-mode. The rest of it made me smile, and gave me pause: how do you expect people to live without ‘bijli’ in today’s world? It is, as SK says thunderously, a fundamental right.”

Batti Gul Meter Chalu has only one competition – Manto, a Nandita Das directorial on Saadat Hasan Manto. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd