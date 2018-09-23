Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor film earns Rs 14.72 crore

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor film highlights the issue of inflated electricity bills. Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor film highlights the issue of inflated electricity bills.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu has earned Rs 14.72 crore after two days. The Shree Narayan Singh directorial stars Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Divyendu Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor. The film highlights the issue of inflated electricity bills and electricity theft problems in rural India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He wrote, “#BattiGulMeterChalu witnesses 17.75% growth on Day 2, but since the starting point was low, the 2-day total is lacklustre… Needs miraculous growth on Day 3 – in double digits – for a respectable weekend total… Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr. Total: ₹ 14.72 cr. India biz. #BGMC”

In a recent PTI interview, Shree Narayan Singh had explained why he likes making films on social issues that common people face. “I come from a small town Balrampur in UP. There is a small village near there, called Mahadev, I was born there. I have faced issues like sanitation, electricity, etc. Since I have faced real issues, I can connect with it,” Singh said.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review. A section of her review read, “To make a private electricity corporation the enemy is easier than to take a stick to a non-functioning government department. But the film makes up by displaying well-judged anger against the systemic apathy and negligence which makes common people victims. It gives Shahid a chance to mouth crowd-pleasing dialogues which he does with elan, especially when he is jousting with rival lawyer (Gautam) in a female judge’s (Mukherjee) court, said judge’s sense of fairness trumping her love for cricket. And it gives us, the viewers, a chance to share in the righteous outrage of those we are watching, and cheer when things start getting better.”

