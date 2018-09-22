Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor film to open well

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 1: The film has received mixed reviews. Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 1: The film has received mixed reviews.

Not long after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shree Narayan Singh is back with another social issue-based drama, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is set in Uttarakhand and is about inflated electricity bills and electricity theft problems in rural India. Kapoor was last seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film, Padmaavat.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “Desi stories always connect well with people. Also, a social issue relating to a common man’s fight against power distribution companies will pull audiences to cinema halls.” Johar predicts a collection of Rs 5.5 crore on the first day.

He added, “The film has a combination of good cast and director which increases the chances of its positive outcome at the box office.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review. A section of her review read, “To make a private electricity corporation the enemy is easier than to take a stick to a non-functioning government department. But the film makes up by displaying well-judged anger against the systemic apathy and negligence which makes common people victims. It gives Shahid a chance to mouth crowd-pleasing dialogues which he does with elan, especially when he is jousting with rival lawyer (Gautam) in a female judge’s (Mukherjee) court, said judge’s sense of fairness trumping her love for cricket. And it gives us, the viewers, a chance to share in the righteous outrage of those we are watching, and cheer when things start getting better.”

