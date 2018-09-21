Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office prediction: Shahid Kapoor starrer to earn Rs 5.5 crore on Day 1

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection prediction: Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer is expected to pull audiences to cinema halls. Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection prediction: Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer is expected to pull audiences to cinema halls.

Shree Narayan Singh’s social drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu, starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma, releases today. Based on the issue of electricity theft in small towns of India, the film is set in Uttarakhand and going by the latest trend, the stories set in small towns have had more takers at the ticket counters. So, the possibility of Batti Gul Meter Chalu having a good run at the cinemas is better.

“Desi stories always connect well with people. Also, a social issue relating to a common man’s fight against power distribution companies will pull audiences to cinema halls,” said trade analyst Girish Johar as he predicted a box office collection of Rs 5.5 crore for Batti Gul Meter Chalu on the first day of its release. He added, “The film has a combination of good cast and director which increases the chances of its positive outcome at the box office.”

Also read | Shahid Kapoor: Films dealing with issues from heartland of the country reach out to a wider audience

Talking about the box office collection of Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal, Johar predicted, “Manto is a niche film and thus has a limited audience. So, it is expected to do a business of less than a crore. However, the film has received great reviews at international film festivals and it should find the right audience in India as well.”

Last few weeks have been quite a roller coaster ride at the box office. Despite good reviews, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan’s Manmarziyaan failed to rake in moolah. But, Stree’s success has come as a surprise to many since horror-comedy never had many takers in Bollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd