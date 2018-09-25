Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor film earns Rs 26.42 crore

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor film earns Rs 26.42 crore

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 4: After four days, the film's collection stands at Rs 26.42 crore. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu stars Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 25, 2018 12:42:34 pm
Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor film is taking its time at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor’s latest film Batti Gul Meter Chalu might have picked up after a disappointing opening, but it was still a slow weekend for a star-studded film that had no major competition. After four days, the film’s collection stands at Rs 26.42 crore. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures of Batti Gul Meter Chalu on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#BattiGulMeterChalu Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr, Mon 3.16 cr. Total: ₹ 26.42 cr. India biz. #BGMC”

Batti Gul Meter Chalu released alongside Manto, which is attracting a niche audience, as opposed to Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s wider audience. Still, it seems this film, that tackles the problems of electricity theft and over-charging, is not performing up to the mark. Narayan’s previous film, Toiler: Ek Prem Katha, which starred Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, also dealt with a social issue – sanitation.

Shubhra Gupta, The Indian Express film critic, gave it a positive review. She concluded her review saying, “This kind of film can turn too preachy for its own good, but Batti Gul Meter Chalu is careful not to get too much in lecture-mode. The rest of it made me smile, and gave me pause: how do you expect people to live without ‘bijli’ in today’s world? It is, as SK says thunderously, a fundamental right.”

