Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor starrer expected to show considerable growth

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 3: The Shahid Kapoor film is slowly gaining traction at the box office Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 3: The Shahid Kapoor film is slowly gaining traction at the box office

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is slowly gaining traction at the box office. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 14.72 crore. The social drama only collected Rs 6.76 crore on its opening day. However, it showed some growth on the second day by minting Rs 7.96 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had recently tweeted that Batti Gul Meter Chalu “needs miraculous growth on Day 3 – in double digits – for a respectable weekend total.”

Shahid Kapoor, who has started prepping for the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, recently told PTI in an interview that he “wants to grow and reach out to a wider audience. I want to tell stories that are new, different and exciting without having to sacrifice on any creative cravings that the team might have. It is a tough combination.”

Batti Gul Meter Chalu has received mixed responses from critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta has given the movie two-and-a-half-stars and said in her review that the film has “good intentions.”

“Batti Gul Meter Chalu sticks to the old-fashioned route and leaves us on a note of optimism, but it does it with a sting that takes note of today’s India and how promises can be belied: ‘bade badhiya din aaye thehre’, says a character with biting sarcasm, and the reference to ‘achche din’ was not lost on a single soul in the theatre. Singh, whose previous outing Toilet Ek Prem Katha was with Akshay Kumar, has an easier job this time around. Shahid’s character is more cad than hero, even though Kapoor can’t resist doing some amount of grand-standing and hero-giri. Shraddha bravely dons the most hideous ‘ordinary small-town girl’ outfits to her advantage, and Sharma gets almost as big a role as the other two. We believe that these are people like us, and we want them to win,” a section of her review read.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd