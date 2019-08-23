Batla House box office collection Day 8: John Abraham starrer struggling to stay afloat

John Abraham starrer Batla House is facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal with the latter enjoying a better run at the box office. Batla House has earned Rs 62.06 crore until now.

Both the films released on the same day, August 15, but Mission Mangal has raced far ahead in the numbers game as it has earned almost twice the amount, Rs 121.23 crore.

Batla House is based on a real-life incident that has been brought on screen by director Nikkhil Advani of D-day and Kal Ho Naa Ho fame. Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and Ravi Kishan also star in this film.

Batla House is the second release of John Abraham in 2019 after Romeo Akbar Walter. He will be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti later in the year.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars in her review. She wrote, “Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest. Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon.”

With no major releases this week, it looks like Batla House will continue its slow run for another week.