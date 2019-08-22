Batla House box office collection Day 7: John Abraham starrer is struggling

John Abraham starrer Batla House is doing decently at the box office, especially considering the kind of competition it is facing from the Jagan Shakti directorial Mission Mangal. The thriller has minted Rs 57.82 crore till now.

On Tuesday, the cop drama earned Rs 4.78 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the latest box office figures of the movie with a tweet that read, “#BatlaHouse is steady on weekdays… With no major opposition next week [till #Saaho], should continue to collect well… 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 57.82 cr. India biz.”

Based on the real-life Batla House encounter which took place in 2008, the Nikkhil Advani movie received mixed reviews from film critics upon its release. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film a mere 1.5 stars in her review.

“A last-minute plea to stop the release of the film was waived off with the addition of disclaimers on two crucial scenes. But the trouble with Batla House is that the whole film acts like a disclaimer: a sequence has chief cop Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (Abraham) wake up from a nightmare in which he is surrounded by skull-caps, and we know exactly which side the movie is on,” a section of her review read.

“Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest. Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon,” she further added.

Batla House also features Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan among others in significant parts.