Batla House box office collection Day 5: John Abraham film nears Rs 50 crore mark

John Abraham starrer Batla House grew on its fourth day to come close to the Rs 50 crore mark. So far, it has earned Rs 47.99 crore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on Twitter. He wrote, “#BatlaHouse has a healthy *extended* weekend… Gathered momentum on Day 3 and 4… Faring better in #DelhiUP… Will need to maintain the pace on weekdays… Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr. Total: ₹ 47.99 cr. India biz.”

The film is based on the real-life controversial Batla House encounter case that occurred on September 18, 2008. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Nora Fatehi among others.

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told Indianexpress.com that he is “expecting Rs 13-15 crore collection for Batla House on the day of its release and the total collection for Independence Day weekend might be around Rs 35-40 crore.” The film has clearly surpassed expectations.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest. Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon.”

“In other news, Nora Fatehi gets a small speaking part, as well as bump-and-grind number,” Shubhra added.

Batla House may have had a decent weekend, but its real test begins now with Monday. It had the advantage of an extended weekend, releasing on August 15.