Batla House box office collection Day 3: John Abraham film witnesses a slump

John Abraham starrer Batla House’s collections waned on the second day, but the film is expected to grow over the remaining weekend. The Nikkhil Advani directorial is based on the real-life controversial ‘encounter’ case involving Delhi Police in the wake of serial bomb blasts in the national capital.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#BatlaHouse faces the normal decline on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]… Day 3 and 4 should witness an upward trend… Needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong *extended* weekend… Thu 15.55 cr [revised], Fri 8.84 cr. Total: ₹ 24.39 cr. India biz.”

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told Indianexpress.com that the film will be aiming for an extended Independence Day weekend of Rs 35-40 crore.

Director Nikhil Advani had earlier revealed to indianexpress.com as to why he chose John Abraham for the title role. He said, “I believe, after a while, you start working with actors who you don’t select, but they select you. They ask what are you doing next. So, you don’t select John, John selects you. John and I have now collaborated on three films and we both have similar taste in the stories we want to tell.”

Advertising

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest.”

She added, “Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon.”