Batla House box office collection Day 2: John Abraham film faces tough competition from Mission Mangal

John Abraham’s latest action-thriller braved a strong competition from Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal to mint Rs 14.59 crore on opening day. The film, directed by Nikkhil Advani, also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Nora Fatehi among others.

Advertising

The film is based on the real-life controversial Batla House encounter case that occurred on September 18, 2008.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BatlaHouse fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash… Gathered momentum post noon onwards… #IndependenceDay holiday gave its biz additional push… Will need to score from Fri-Sun… Thu ₹ 14.59 cr. India biz.”

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told Indianexpress.com that he is “expecting Rs 13-15 crore collection for Batla House on the day of its release and the total collection for Independence Day weekend might be around Rs 35-40 crore.”

Advertising

Batla House was given only 1.5 stars by The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review. She wrote, “Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest. Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon.”

“In other news, Nora Fatehi gets a small speaking part, as well as bump-and-grind number,” Shubhra added.

It remains to be seen whether Batla House will be able to sustain itself in the coming days and put up a good total over the opening weekend. Or will it be buried by superior the star power and mass appeal of Mission Mangal?