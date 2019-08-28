Batla House box office collection Day 13: Will John Abraham starrer enter Rs 100 crore club?

John Abraham starrer Batla House is slowly but gradually approaching the Rs 100 crore mark. The action thriller has earned Rs 86.04 crore until now.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#BatlaHouse [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr, Mon 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 86.04 cr. India biz.”

The film is based on the real-life controversial Batla House encounter case of 2008. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Nora Fatehi among others.

Batla House released alongside Mission Mangal on Independence Day. Extended opening weekend seems to have worked in its favour.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars. Shubhra wrote in her review, “Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest.”

She added, “Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon.”