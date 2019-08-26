Batla House box office collection Day 11: Will John Abraham starrer cross Rs 100 crore mark?

John Abraham’s action-thriller Batla House benefited from the Janmashtami holiday and has grown over the last two days. It has earned Rs 76.57 crore so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#BatlaHouse sprints on [second] Sat… An open week has certainly proved beneficial, while #Janmashtami festivities is aiding its biz in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr. Total: ₹ 76.57 cr. India biz.”

The film, a Nikkhil Advani directorial, is based on the real-life controversial Batla House encounter case of 2008. Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and Ravi Kishan also star in this film.

Batla House released alongside Mission Mangal on Independence Day and had the advantage of a four-day weekend.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars in her review. Shubhra wrote, “Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest. Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon.”

It remains to be seen whether Batla House can continue its steady performance and end up entering the Rs 100 crore club.