Batla House box office collection Day 10: John Abraham film is earning steadily

John Abraham starrer Batla House saw a spurt of growth in its second week thanks to the Janmashtmi holiday. The film earned Rs 4.15 crore on Friday. Its total gross is Rs 69.99 crore after 9 days of box office run.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#BatlaHouse saw an upswing on [second] Fri… Aided by #Janmashtami festivities… Should maintain a steady trend on [second] Sat and Sun… Trending better than #SatyamevaJayate… [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 69.99 cr. India biz.”

Batla House also stars Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and Ravi Kishan among others in significant roles.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars in her review. She wrote, “Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest. Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon.”

“In other news, Nora Fatehi gets a small speaking part, as well as bump-and-grind number,” she added.

Batla House will likely continue its good performance over the weekend as well.