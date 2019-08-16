Batla House box office collection Day 1: John Abraham film expected to earn big

John Abraham film Batla House released on August 15. The film, which is based on the Batla House encounter which took place in 2008, has managed to attract footfall at theaters on the first day. In fact, despite competition from Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, the Nikkhil Advani directorial is expected to mint moolah at the box office.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the film will earn around Rs 13-15 crore on its opening day. “Independence Day is a big holiday and whatever films are released during this time gets a huge jump in the collections.” Hence, with word of mouth being the key factor for the Advani directorial, Johar is “expecting Rs 13-15 crore collection for Batla House on the day of its release and the total collection for Independence Day weekend might be around Rs 35-40 crore.”

In Batla House, John is seen in the role of police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Talking about portraying the role, John said, “Playing a role based on Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a real-life officer, is a big responsibility. He is still operating from Delhi Special Cell. There is an added pressure that even if no one else does, at least he should feel that I played him right.”

Batla House also features actors like Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal parts.

The film received mixed reviews from the critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half star.

Shubhra said the whole film acts like a disclaimer. She stated, “The trouble with Batla House is that the whole film acts like a disclaimer: a sequence has chief cop Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (Abraham) wake up from a nightmare in which he is surrounded by skull-caps, and we know exactly which side the movie is on.”

She added, “The other problem is that the film is flat. The background score is used to inject drama into everything, right from the initial encounter in which a senior cop (Kishan) is killed, to later escapades in which the team is hot on the heels of a couple of brainwashed radicals-on-the-run. Eventually, everything comes down to a drab courtroom, adorned by a white-wigged, wiggly-browed Sharma.”