Batla House box office collection Day 14: John Abraham starrer slows down

John Abraham starrer is based on the real-life controversial Batla House encounter case of 2008. The film has minted Rs 86.04 crore so far.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the cop drama also features Ravi Kishan, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s collection on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#BatlaHouse [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr, Mon 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 86.04 cr. India biz.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars. Shubhra wrote in her Batla House review, “The other problem is that the film is flat. The background score is used to inject drama into everything, right from the initial encounter in which a senior cop (Kishan) is killed, to later escapades in which the team is hot on the heels of a couple of brainwashed radicals-on-the-run. Eventually, everything comes down to a drab courtroom, adorned by a white-wigged, wiggly-browed Sharma.”

“Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest. Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon,” she added.

Batla House had a box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal on Independence Day.