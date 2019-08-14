Batla House box office prediction: John Abraham film to earn Rs 13-15 crore on Day 1

Bollywood filmmakers have been eyeing the Independence Day holiday to ensure good business for their films. Just like the previous year, it is Akshay Kumar and John Abraham who are releasing their films, Mission Mangal and Batla House, to cash in on the national holiday.

Talking about Batla House and the possibility of it enjoying a good run in theaters, film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “John has been doing very sensible and hard-hitting films. Batla House is looking like an intriguing thriller. But unlike last year, when John delivered Satyameva Jayate which was more of a mass entertainer, this one is more urban and niche kind of a film. He is trying to show one perspective of the encounter that happened. So, I feel its a little less massy but definitely intriguing.”

Johar believes, “Independence Day is a big holiday and whatever films are released during this time gets a huge jump in the collections.” Hence, with word of mouth being the key factor for the Nikkhil Advani directorial, he is “expecting Rs 13-15 crore collection for Batla House on the day of its release and the total collection for Independence Day might be around Rs 35-40 crore.”

Batla House is based on the controversial Batla House encounter case of 2008. The film stars Mrunal Thakur opposite John Abraham. The thriller will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, but it’s a healthy competition, suggests Girish Johar.

“The good thing is Akshay and John are not competing and are coming together. They are both coming as ‘desi boys’ as they like to call it. They respect each other’s body of work and even the fans are not indulging in mud-slinging, so its a healthy weekend at the box office,” he said.

Batla House is presented by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment in association with JA Entertainment and Bake My Cake Films.