Batla House box office collection Day 9: This John Abraham starrer falters

John Abraham’s Batla House has slowed down considerably in the weekdays after a good extended opening weekend. Until Wednesday, the film has earned Rs 62.06 crore according to Bollywood Hungama.

The film is based on the real-life controversial Batla House encounter case that occurred on September 18, 2008.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Nora Fatehi among others.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest. Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon.”

“In other news, Nora Fatehi gets a small speaking part, as well as bump-and-grind number,” Shubhra added.

Batla House released alongside Mission Mangal on the Independence Day, but thanks to better reviews and an ensemble star cast, the latter film has won the race by a huge margin. Whether or not Batla House will be able to pick up over the weekend is yet to be seen. Also, with Prabhas starrer big ticket film Saaho up for release new week, Batla House might face a tough time at the box office in the coming days.