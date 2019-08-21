Batla House box office collection Day 6: John Abraham film continues to sail through

John Abraham starrer Batla House had a fine start to its weekdays. On Monday, it earned 5.05 crore, taking its total to Rs 53.04 crore. The film released on Independence Day (Thursday) and had a four-day extended weekend.

A tweet from Bollywood Hungama read, “#BoxOffice @TheJohnAbraham’s #BatlaHouse holds well on Monday and going strong. 1st day (Thursday) – 15.55 Crores 2nd day(Friday) – 8.84 Crores 3rd day (Saturday) – 10.90 Crores 4th day (Sunday) – 12.70 Crores 5th day (Monday) -5.05 Crores Total Collections – Rs 53.04 Cr.”

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Nora Fatehi among others. The film is based on the real-life controversial encounter case of 2008.

Director Nikhil Advani had earlier revealed to indianexpress.com as to why he chose John Abraham for the title role. He said, “I believe, after a while, you start working with actors who you don’t select, but they select you. They ask what are you doing next. So, you don’t select John, John selects you. John and I have now collaborated on three films and we both have similar taste in the stories we want to tell.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest.”

She added, “Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon.”