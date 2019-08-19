Batla House box office collection Day 4: Will John Abraham starrer be able to cross the Rs 50 crore mark?

John Abraham film Batla House, which released on August 15, is performing well at the box office despite facing a tough competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal. The film has earned a total collection of Rs 35.29 crore in three days.

The Nikkhil Advani directorial, which earned Rs 15.55 crore and Rs 8.84 crore on Thursday and Friday, showed a substantial growth on Saturday with a collection of Rs 10.90 crore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on Twitter. The tweet read, “#BatlaHouse shows substantial growth on Day 3… Has been appreciated and that is reflecting in its numbers, despite a strong opponent… Should witness solid growth today [Sun]… Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr. Total: ₹ 35.29 cr. India biz.”

Batla House, which is based on the real-life controversial ‘encounter’ case involving Delhi Police in the wake of serial bomb blasts in the national capital, also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan. While Nora Fatehi has a special appearance as Huma in the film.

The film received mixed reactions from the critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest.”

She added, “Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon.”