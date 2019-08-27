Batla House box office collection Day 12: John Abraham starrer is growing steadily

John Abraham starrer Batla House might not have done great business as its rival film Mission Mangal, but it has been able to stay afloat despite the tough competition. It has minted Rs 83.78 crore so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#BatlaHouse has been appreciated and that’s reflecting in its numbers… Additionally, lack of major release + #Janmashtami festivities have helped put up a strong total in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 83.78 cr. India biz.”

Batla House, which also features Ravi Kishan and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles, received mixed reviews from critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 1.5 stars.

Shubhra wrote, “The other problem is that the film is flat. The background score is used to inject drama into everything, right from the initial encounter in which a senior cop (Kishan) is killed, to later escapades in which the team is hot on the heels of a couple of brainwashed radicals-on-the-run. Eventually, everything comes down to a drab courtroom, adorned by a white-wigged, wiggly-browed Sharma.”

“Abraham is strictly one-note, which may be how dour cops are meant to come off, but it becomes same-same in a screenplay stretched to show off a well-muscled chest. Thakur who displayed a pleasing perkiness in Super 30, is at sea here. Chaudhary as a top cop comes off better. And Kishan, who livens up the film every time he comes on, is dispensed with much too soon,” she added.