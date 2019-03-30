Badla box office collection Day 21: Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan film stands strong

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer thriller Badla is still standing firm as it completes three weeks at the box office. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial has had a strong presence in theaters even as new films threatened to unseat it. It has earned Rs 78.44 crore till now.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on Twitter. Taran wrote, “#Badla stands tall, despite a big opponent [#Kesari]… Should cross ₹ 85 cr, with an outside chance of crossing ₹ 90 cr… [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 90 lakhs, Wed 90 lakhs, Thu 85 lakhs. Total: ₹ 78.44 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 92.56 cr.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#Badla⁠ ⁠biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 38 cr. Week 2: ₹ 29.32 cr. Week 3: ₹ 11.12 cr. Total: ₹ 78.44 cr. India biz. SUPER HIT. #Badla benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 10. ₹ 75 cr: Day 18. India biz.”

Worldwide, Badla has crossed the Rs 125 crore mark. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Badla crosses 125 cr *worldwide* [Gross BOC]… India: ₹ 92.56 cr Overseas: ₹ 33.21 cr. Total: ₹ 125.77 cr Gross BOC.”

Badla is the Hindi remake of the Spanish thriller Contratiempo (released in English speaking markets as The Invisible Guest). It centres on a woman Naina Sethi (Taapsee) who is charged with murder of her boyfriend. Amitabh plays the role of her lawyer Badal. The movie received mostly positive reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 3 star review, “Alert viewers will know where Badla is headed: sometimes the title of the film is the biggest spoiler. But still, for a film which relies chiefly upon its actors’ ability to vary mood and delivery in a confined space, Badla does well enough. If both Bachchan and Pannu start off a tad stilted, you can put it down to the fact that they are strangers. Bachchan’s familiar declamations, become, after some time, smart feints, and you start warming up to him, and the film.”