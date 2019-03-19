Badla box office collection Day 11: Amitabh-Taapsee film is standing tall

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s revenge thriller Badla has been making its presence felt at the box office. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial has earned Rs 56.70 crore till now. In fact, it has outperformed Marvel’s latest offering Captain Marvel.

Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the box office figures of the movie with a tweet that read, ““#Badla is unstoppable and unshakable… Collects more than #CaptainMarvel in Weekend 2 [in fact, #Badla leads by a big margin]… Power of solid content… [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.60 cr, Sun 8.05 cr. Total: ₹ 56.70 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 66.90 cr.”

In fact, Badla happens to be one of those rare movies that has achieved both critical and commercial success. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave three stars to the film and said in her review, “Two dead bodies. Two locations: one in the open, in a forest; the other a closed-room, made popular by Agatha Christie’s novels. Are the two connected? Who is the killer? The one who is arrested? Or someone else? Badla, an official remake of a Spanish murder mystery, pulls off a mostly gripping whodunit, something Bollywood rarely manages.”

The Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu movie has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. The film is the official remake of the Spanish original The Invisible Guest.

Shah Rukh had earlier thanked the audience for showering love on the film. He had shared a post on social media that read, “So glad people are loving #Badla. A big thanks to the audiences who gave a warm welcome to the film!”