Badla box office collection Day 8: There’s no slowing down this Amitabh-Taapsee starrer

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla seems to be one of those rare movies that has won over the box office as well as film critics. The revenge-thriller has minted Rs 38 crore till now.

The Sujoy Ghosh directorial, which marks the reunion of Taapsee and Big B (they had earlier featured in Pink together), has surpassed the first week collection of Pink, according to a tweet by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

This doesn’t seem very surprising since the movie featured a hit pair in the form of Senior Bachchan and Taapsee, but it also is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for the success of his thrillers like Kahaani and Kahaani 2.

Overwhelmed by the response to his movie, producer Shah Rukh Khan recently expressed his gratitude to the audience in a tweet that read, “So glad people are loving #Badla. A big thanks to the audiences who gave a warm welcome to the film!” Even Ghosh and Bachchan had thanked moviegoers recently via social media.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave three stars to the suspense film and wrote in her review, “Badla is essentially a two-hander filled out by Bachchan and Pannu, last seen together in Pink. Most of the film takes place within a room, with these two main characters constantly shifting positions, both physically and morally. As each layer comes off, with Bachchan persuading Sethi to ‘tell the truth, and nothing but the truth’, we are privy to a little more information. The source remains Naina, but with each reveal, we are forced to examine the facts: who is telling the truth? What is the truth?”

Badla is the official remake of the Spanish movie The Invisible Guest. It has been produced by Gauri Khan and Sunir Khetarpal among others. It has been written by the filmmaker himself with music by Amaal Mallik, Anupam Roy and Clinton Cerejo.